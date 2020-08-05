England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st Test Preview

England take on Pakistan in the first Test match of the England vs Pakistan three-match Test series on Wednesday, August 5. The ENG vs PAK live match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The England vs Pakistan match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Pakistan is one of the few teams that have consistently challenged England in Tests in their own backyard, courtesy of their fast bowling attack. However, England have the advantage of already having played three competitive test matches in home conditions, as they emerged victorious against West Indies to win the series.

The England vs Pakistan series looks to be a closely contested one, with England going in as slight favourites. However, Pakistan always gives up a good fight against England and a similar performance would be expected here as well. Here are the details about the ENG vs PAK live streaming, ENG vs PAK live in India details, ENG vs PAK match details and where to catch the ENG vs PAK live scores.

Babar Azam in his last seven Test innings:



104, 97, 8, 102*, 60, 100*, 143 🤩



How many 💯s are you expecting the Pakistan star to make during the #ENGvPAK series? pic.twitter.com/unmwg07xfU — ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2020

ENG vs PAK live scores: ENG vs PAK 1st Test weather and pitch report

The first day of the England vs Pakistan test faces a 50% chance of rain, with low temperatures and high humidity to accompany as well. However, the threat of rain reduces as the game goes on, as only Thursday sees a slight chance of rain, with the rest of the days predicted to be warm with no rain expected. The pitch for the England vs Pakistan match looks to be a great wicket, with there being something for everyone.

The overcast conditions are bound to held bowlers, who may see movement early on. The end of the Test match will also see the spinners come into play, as they get purchase from the wicket. Batsmen would face better batting conditions during the first few days of the match, with conditions deteriorating from thereon. This could prove to be true as Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq recently hinted at not being afraid of playing two spinners, a rarity in a Test match in England for any overseas team. The team winning the toss could bat first.

ENG vs PAK live scores: ENG vs PAK live in India and ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

The boys are ready and are raring to go! Old Trafford is set for a gripping battle. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/sgQSD8gkqt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 4, 2020

ENG vs PAK live streaming: England vs Pakistan playing XI: ENG

Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran/Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood/Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

ENG vs PAK live streaming: England vs Pakistan playing XI: PAK

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam/Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

Image Courtesy: instagram/englandcricket, instagram/icc