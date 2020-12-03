Dawid Malan Beats Virat Kohli, Babar Azam For Significant T20I Milestone

The England team who proved their mettle in the 50-over format after clinching the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup also seem to be in a blistering form in the shortest format of the game. Top-order batsman Dawid Malan has had a major role to play in the side's monumental success in the T-20 format with his dependable batting performances. The 33-year-old is in exceptional form and has also claimed a noteworthy milestone for himself.

Dawid Malan continues to rule the ICC T20I rankings with the highest-ever points

England were ruthless against South Africa in their three-match T20I series as they comprehensively white-washed the hosts. Dawid Malan was instrumental for the Eoin Morgan-led side's triumph with his phenomenal outings with the bat. The batsman smashed a crucial half-century in the second fixture and backed it up with a stellar unbeaten 99 in the final one to help his team cross the line.

ALSO READ | Dreaming Of Day When Other Batsmen Are Compared To Me: Babar Azam

With yet another successful series, Malan holds on to his spot at the top of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. Moreover, with 915 points to his name, the player also now has amassed the highest-ever points for batsmen in the format. The England player had toppled Pakistan's Babar Azam in September to attain the position. Catching-up with Malan will not be easy for the Pakistan captain who occupies the second spot with 871 points.

🏏 He started #SAvENG as the World No.1

🏏 He ends it by making history



Dawid Malan has just achieved the HIGHEST rating points in T20I history 🤯



📈 UPDATED @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings: https://t.co/H7CnAiw0YT pic.twitter.com/85sVon3ci2 — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli had also come close to touching the 900-point mark and has reached 897 points in the past in the T20I format. The India captain is currently stationed at the 9th position with 673 points and is followed by Rohit Sharma, who is at 10. Amongst the Indian batsmen, KL Rahul currently has the maximum points. The batsman, with 824 points, is in fourth place.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Solves Ajay Jadeja's 'ice Pack' Query, Virender Sehwag Laughs: Watch

South Africa vs England 2020:

International cricket returned to South Africa after the COVID-19 enforced break a in the England series. The two teams were scheduled to play a total of six white-ball matches. England, having already won the T20I series, will look to replicate their success in the 3-match ODI series as well.

ALSO READ | Arun Jaitley's Son Rohan To Take Leaf Out Of BCCI's Book In Forming CAC For Delhi Cricket

The 1st ODI of South Africa vs England 2020 series will be played at Newland, Capetown on Friday, December 4. The contest will commence from 4:30 pm IST (1:00 pm local time). Cricket fans in India will be able to catch the live action on the Star Sports Network. The live stream will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Does Shane Warne Think Australians Give More Importance To IPL Than International Cricket?

Image source: Dawid Malan Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.