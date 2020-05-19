Now Pakistan's Captain, Babar Azam Slams 'learn English' Remark; Sick Of Kohli Comparison

Controversy has erupted just days after Babar Azam took over captaincy duties for the Pakistan cricket team. Azam has hit out at former Pakistan player Tanvir Ahmed, who had advised Azam to improve his personality including English speaking skills. The Pakistan captain, who ranks number one on ICC's Men's T20 batting rankings, has stated that his job is to play cricket rather than anything else.

'Stop comparing with Kohli'

A leading Pakistan cricket website reported that Azam expressed that he is not a 'Gora' (sic.) i.e. an Englishman who knows English completely. He added that he is working on his communication skills and that one learns these things over a period of time, not suddenly.

Furthermore, Azam also opened up on being selected as the captain of the team and remarked that it is an honour for him. He also stated that it is not easy to lead Pakistan and he takes advice from Misbah Ul Haq and other senior players, adding that he believes in attacking captaincy like Imran Khan.

The Pakistani skipper has also urged people to stop comparing him with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli. He highlighted that Kohli is a player of a 'different class' while he tries to perform well in his own way.

