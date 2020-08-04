Misbah Predicts Upcoming Tour To Be 'groundbreaking' For Babar Azam & Other Youngsters

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq revealed the team's expectations of seeing Babar Azam taste success in the team's upcoming tour to England as he predicted the youngsters of the side to have a 'groundbreaking' tour. With Babar Azam as the white-ball skipper and Azhar Ali as the red-ball captain, Pakistan face England in their first series since the resumption of international cricket post the COVID-forced break. Misbah spoke about the team's preparations ahead of the first game on Wednesday and revealed that the conditions might favour the visitors more than the hosts.

'We have high expectations'

Speaking to the media, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that the team had high expectations from the fiery Babar Azam and the other seniors in the side and labelled their contributions as very important. Detailing about Pakistan's preparation for the upcoming tour, Misbah said that the team had assembled three months ago and that the training camps had helped the players become match-ready. Misbah also pointed out that more such camps were needed before the start of a big series as it helps the players.

"This period was important for team bonding and preparations, creating match scenarios and good thing is the team is in good shape and looking forward to the series."

Further, Misbah predicted the upcoming series to be a battle between the top-order of both sides, claiming that it was essential for the batsmen to do well. The Pakistan coach said that if the side batting first managed to put more than 300 runs on the board in the first innings, then there was a 75% chance of securing a win. Further, Misbah said that the team had observed the conditions in the recently concluded series between England and the West Indies and had noticed that the hosts struggled in conditions such as Southampton and Manchester.

"We have looked at the West Indies series and we have seen that at Manchester and Southampton conditions are different and we are seeing some dry conditions and help for spinners and reverse swing," Misbah said during a media interaction on Monday.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The Pakistani squad had reached England on June 28 for a bilateral series that was originally scheduled to be played from July 30 to September 2. However, as per the revised schedule, the two teams will now lock horns in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from August 5 to September 1 as the reigning ODI world champions will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series preceding the bilateral series against the Men In Green. Azhar Ali will be leading Pakistan in Tests whereas, the current top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam will be leading the former number one T20I side in the game's shortest format.

Image credits: AP