'Back To Where He Belongs': Wasim Akram Doesn't Mince Words When Asked About Ramiz Raja

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram has launched yet another scathing attack at Ramiz Raja about the latter's tenure as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Akram said that Raja had only come for 'six days' and now he was 'back to where he belongs.' Raja was prematurely removed from his post following Pakistan's shocking 3-0 home Test series defeat against England in December, and he was replaced by Najam Sethi.

Akram again slams Raja over tenure as PCB chief

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket in a recent interview, Wasim Akram said, "Look, I don’t want to discuss this," when asked to speak about Ramiz Raja's tenure as the PCB chairman. Akram then explained why he was not interested in discussing this topic by adding, "Vo 6 din ke liye aaya tha, ab vo vaapis aa gaya hai apni jagah pe. (He came here for six days, and now he’s back to where he belongs)."

Speaking about Raja's successor, Akram added, "Najam Sethi has the experience, and it’s no concept that only cricketers should be the PCB chairman. You need to be a good administrator, and you need to be a good communicator apart from having a good reputation among other boards. Najam Sethi sahab is the best in that. People can disagree for all I care. It’s my opinion."

This is not the first time that Akram has launched an attack on Raja. Previously, Akram had claimed in his autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, that the reason Raja used to field in the slip position was because of a rank system. As per this system, Raja was ahead in this ranking because his father was a police commissioner and he had attended Aitchison College, one of the top boarding schools in Pakistan.

In his book, he explained how the former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman used to field at slip despite dropping several catching opportunities. Akram used the anecdote from a past Pakistan vs New Zealand match to explain his point. "I was in my fourth over when John Wright, New Zealand's captain, nicked to Ramiz at the second slip. Ramiz was at slip for reasons of rank, because his father was a commissioner and because he'd attended Aitchison College - he dropped more than he caught, frankly," he wrote.