Ramiz Raja Fires Another Shot At PCB, Tells Shahid Afridi To 'do A Bit Of Research'

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja has been involved in a war of words with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ever since he was sacked as the chairman of PCB. Najam Sethi replaced Raja as the new chairman of the PCB, while former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed the interim chief of selectors for the senior men's team. Raja has launched a fresh attack on the PCB, where he suggested that Afridi should resign from the post.

Speaking to Capital TV, Raja said Afridi should have done a bit of research before joining Sethi's team at the PCB. Raja opined that Afridi should not work in such an environment and suggested he step down from the post.

"In my opinion, he shouldn't work in such an environment. I can only suggest this. If I have to join any institution, I'll do a bit of research. Who is the boss, who are his subordinates, will I be comfortable or not, will I get any reward, why do I want to work, what is the purpose?” Ramiz was quoted as saying to Capital TV.

Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in September 2021, was fired from the position late last month. Sethi, who is known to be a close aide of the current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has taken his place as the board's new chief. Raja was appointed to the top post by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Raja was sacked along with other members of the board, including chief selector Mohammad Wasim, after Pakistan's home Test series defeat to England.

Shahid Afridi takes bold decisions

As soon as Sethi resumed work at the PCB, he appointed his own selection committee with Shahid Afridi as its interim chief. Afridi took some bold decisions after taking over the role. He even brought former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed back into the playing XI for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Ahmed played both games and finished the series as the highest run-scorer.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam's power has also been watered-down since the Afridi-led selection committee took over. Shan Masood has been named the vice-captain of the ODI team for their upcoming series against New Zealand. The decision was taken without consulting Azam, which even the skipper admitted in front of reporters last week.

Image: AP