Backup pitch to be used in event of protest in WTC final? Here's all you need to know

The WTC Final between India and Australia could be hit by the "Just Stop Oil" protests that are at large in the United Kingdom. The protesters have recently invaded pitches during the EPL games and Rugby matches, throwing orange powder on the surfaces each time to halt the play. ICC being aware of the situation has taken a cautious route and has provided a provision of a backup pitch, which will be used in case a similar occurrence takes place at the Oval.

As India vs Australia WTC final clash is about to begin in London, along with the weather, ICC has proceeded with the forecast of an unforeseen event as well. The protesters, who are appealing to the government to put a stop to fossil fuel licensing and production can make their presence felt inside the Kennington Oval, and hence as a precautionary measure, the cricket council went ahead with a substitute turf.

Backup pitch to be used in event of protest in Ind vs Aus WTC final?

The ICC might have taken it into consideration after the individuals who support the cause came in the way of the England Team's bus that was en route to the Lord's for a one-off Test against Ireland. However, this time ICC has a contingency plan ready for even the extreme case.

The teams were also updated about a potential inconvenience in advance. And were informed about the back-up pitch which will only come into effect in case of an adverse happening. Ahead of the match, Australian captain Pat Cummins laid out his comments on the possible disruption.

"It's something we got in the security briefing a couple of days ago. I've heard that they're aware of it and kind of keep an eye out. But that's as much as we've heard. So hopefully, it doesn't happen, obviously. But I've heard there are a few different events that have been affected."

He further added, "First of all I have to say I haven't really followed it at all, so I don't really know what these protests are about, but my view is always there's right ways to go about things and potentially not the right way to go about things," he said.

