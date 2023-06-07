Rohit Sharma withdraws from practice session after being hit on thumb ahead of WTC Final

On Saturday India suffered a major injury scare as captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his thumb during an optional net session. The concerning strike came a day ahead of the start of the WTC final. As a precautionary measure, Rohit left the training facility immediately after the apparent painful blow.

Amid all the buzz around India vs Australia clash in the World Test Championship final, the clouds of an eveventh hour injury hovered over Team India as skipper Rohit Sharma endured an intense whack on his hand during a training session. Sharma, who was batting to seemingly get into the groove for the all-important final, apparently could not bring his bat in between on time and hence the ball made contact with his left thumb. Following that, Sharma left the training, and concerns about him being fit for the final ensued.

Rohit Sharma withdraws from practice session

While Rohit Sharma left the training space instantly, he later attended the scheduled press conference. In the conference, The Indian captain addressed a variety of subjects but there was no word on incurring an injury. Thus, for now, everything is in place and there is no cause for worry.

The WTC final is undisputedly the biggest Test match of Rohit Sharma's career. This will be his second go at an ICC trophy after the semi-final finish at ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and he is focused on winning it and thereby end India's long wait to lift an eminent championship.

"Test cricket is the ultimate format, most challenging format and it will mean everything for us to win it," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference. "I want to take this Indian team forward and win 1-2 ICC titles."

The World Test Championship Final will take place at The Oval, which has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Rohit Sharma. During India's tour of England in 2021, the right-hander scored a blistering 127 that guided India to a famous 157-run victory. So, with the battleground the same, will he be able to produce similar heroics?

