'Aiming For Two World Titles This Year': Ashwin Hopeful Of Scripting History In WTC Final

Ravichandran Ashwin shed his thoughts on India eyeing twin World titles in 2023, just ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will clash against Pat Cummins’ Australia in the ICC WTC final from June 7 onwards. The coveted clash at The Oval Stadium in London will bring an end to the second cycle of the WTC, i.e. 2021-23.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between India and Australia, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin took to his official YouTube channel to share his views. The 36-year-old said the team will undoubtedly need luck on their side, as they are aiming for two world titles this year. The veteran offspinner also weighed in on the excitement surrounding the ICC WTC final in London.

“Will be a great year for India”

“So many Indians will be coming for the match. For the first time, so many people are asking for passes to come and watch us in the finals. It will be a great year for India since we have a 50-over World Cup after this,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“We will be aiming for two world titles in the same year. Keep us in your prayers. This will definitely need luck. There is no doubt about that. Both teams are playing their first match of the season, so both teams will be equally nervous,” he added. While the IND vs AUS, WTC final gets underway on Wednesday, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is slated to be held later this year in India.

Having represented India in the inaugural ICC WTC final in 2021, Ashwin feels the WTC 2023 final is one of the biggest games of his career. “We have had some extraordinary, excellent practice so far. We are fully excited. It is not going to be easy for both teams. We are coming from our T20 season, and Australia are coming back from their break. I am really excited to see how this unfolds. Probably, in recent times, this is one of my biggest matches,” said the veteran allrounder.

India vs Australia: Full Squads for ICC WTC Final

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat