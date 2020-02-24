BAH Vs MLD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

The upcoming 8th match of the ongoing ACC Western Region T20 2020 will be played between Bahrain and Maldives. The BAH vs MLD live match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. The BAH vs MLD live match is scheduled for February 24 and will start at 3:00 PM IST. Here is our BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction, BAH vs MLD Dream11 team and BAH vs MLD match prediction.

BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The ongoing 8-team tournament is being played in Oman. It started on February 23 and will conclude on February 27. Around 15 T20Is will be played across two venues in Oman. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction: BAH vs MLD playing 11 likely from both squads

BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction: BAH Squad

Imran Ali Butt (w), Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Abdul Majid Malik, Anasim Khan (c), Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Imran Javed, Imran Masood Butt, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, Ammad Uddin, Ahsan Ullah Khan, Mohammed Sameer, Mohammed Younis.

BAH vs MLD Dream11 prediction: MAL Squad

Umar Adam, Nilantha Cooray, Mohamed Rishwan, Tharaka Ruwan, Hassan Rasheed, Leem Shafeeg, Mohamed Azzam (wk and c), Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Nazwan Ismail, Chandana Liyanage, Ibrahim Raid, Ibrahim Sadhoof.

BAH vs MLD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Imran Ali Butt

All-rounder – Ibrahim Hassan, Nilantha Cooray, Sarfaraz Ali

Batsmen – Fiaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Badar, Ammad Uddin, Mohamed Rishwan

Bowlers – Abdul Majid Malik, Imran Javed, Ibrahim Rizan

BAH vs MLD Dream11 Prediction

Bahrain start off as favourites to win the game as per our BAH vs MLD match prediction.

Please note that our BAH vs MLD match prediction are made according to our own analysis. The BAH vs MLD Dream11 team is made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your BAH vs MLD live match.

"We will take it game by game"



After notching up their first win of the #WRT20, all-round star Khawar Ali shares his thoughts on Oman's chances in the tournament!#RoadToAsiaCup2020 #ACC pic.twitter.com/fqTfV1DrDc — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 24, 2020

