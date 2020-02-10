SA Vs Eng: Twitterati Slam Umpires For DRS Blunder In Favour Of South Africa

On Sunday, the 3-match South Africa vs England ODI series reached its conclusion. Both teams got a victory each after the second match was washed out. The third match at Johannesburg saw both teams don a pink jersey in support of breast cancer awareness. In the first innings, South Africa set a total of 257. The visitors ended up chasing it down with ease in just 43.2 overs.

SA vs ENG: Umpires come under fire for lack of communication

In the first innings, Temba Bavuma was out LBW for 29 off an Adil Rashid delivery. Bavuma chose to review the decision. However, the on-field umpire's decision wasn't overturned and Bavuma had to walk back. For South Africa, the review had to technically go away. Interestingly, it didn't.

Little did the players know that the UltraEdge technology had not been working during the Bavuma review. Due to this failure, the review was returned to South Africa. Even the Proteas batsman were surprised by the call.

Later in the innings, Rassie van der Dussen was allowed to use that review when he was given out LBW to another Adil Rashid delivery. A confused Van Der Dussen ended up taking the review and saved his wicket to everyone's surprise.

Twitterati were just as confused as the players. They were not really happy with the review that the South Africans were allowed to use. Here are a few reactions.

Despite there being daylight between bat and ball for the first wicket, they get another review. Unbelievable — Jed (@OlliePopeSzn) February 9, 2020

Dodgy as anything this. Saying they didn’t have full review but they stopped him and checked if Bavuma edges it, so they did have full review. England have to be given 2 reviews now. — Adam Brookes (@adam_brookes) February 9, 2020

He’s walked without reviewing, time lapsed so shouldn’t be able to review, umpire shouldn’t be sending him back to do it, umpires wrong — paul barker (@stains7) February 9, 2020

Shouldn't the umpires have told the 2 captains that they still have a review after the previous decision. Terrible umpiring — Shaun Hughes (@burger85hughes) February 9, 2020

Rassie van der Dussen could not make too much of a difference as he fell to a Moeen Ali delivery after scoring five runs. The two teams will now conclude the tour with a three-match T20I series which will begin on February 12.

