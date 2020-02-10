The Debate
The Debate
SA Vs Eng: Twitterati Slam Umpires For DRS Blunder In Favour Of South Africa

Cricket News

In the final SA vs ENG ODI at Johannesburg, South Africa ended up losing after England chased down the target in just 43.2 overs. The series ended all square.

SA vs Eng

On Sunday, the 3-match South Africa vs England ODI series reached its conclusion. Both teams got a victory each after the second match was washed out. The third match at Johannesburg saw both teams don a pink jersey in support of breast cancer awareness. In the first innings, South Africa set a total of 257. The visitors ended up chasing it down with ease in just 43.2 overs.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG 3rd ODI: England and South Africa to go pink to support breast cancer

SA vs ENG: Umpires come under fire for lack of communication

In the first innings, Temba Bavuma was out LBW for 29 off an Adil Rashid delivery. Bavuma chose to review the decision. However, the on-field umpire's decision wasn't overturned and Bavuma had to walk back. For South Africa, the review had to technically go away. Interestingly, it didn't.

Little did the players know that the UltraEdge technology had not been working during the Bavuma review. Due to this failure, the review was returned to South Africa. Even the Proteas batsman were surprised by the call.

Later in the innings, Rassie van der Dussen was allowed to use that review when he was given out LBW to another Adil Rashid delivery. A confused Van Der Dussen ended up taking the review and saved his wicket to everyone's surprise.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG: Temba Bavuma calls for fair judgement of South African cricket's transformation

Twitterati were just as confused as the players. They were not really happy with the review that the South Africans were allowed to use. Here are a few reactions.

Rassie van der Dussen could not make too much of a difference as he fell to a Moeen Ali delivery after scoring five runs. The two teams will now conclude the tour with a three-match T20I series which will begin on February 12.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG: Faf du Plessis downplays barging into Jos Buttler in unsporting incident

ALSO READ | IPL Auction live updates: Eoin Morgan bags Rs. 5.25 cr deal with Kolkata Knight Riders

Published:
