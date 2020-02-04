SA Vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Cape Town Pitch Report And Match Preview

South Africa was trying to script itself a comeback when vital personnel of Cricket South Africa (CSA) were replaced ahead of their home series against England. After a convincing win in the first Test, South Africa fell off the map again and were defeated by England in the remaining matches and consequently, the series. The Proteas will now have a chance to redeem themselves under their new skipper Quinton de Kock.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG Dream11 1st ODI prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

SA vs ENG match details

Match: 1st ODI - South Africa vs. England

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Faf du Plessis takes blinder to send Joe Root back; watch video

SA vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming details

The match can be viewed live on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD. It can also be streamed live on SONY LIV.

SA vs ENG 1st ODI pitch details and weather prediction

The pitch at Newlands, Cape Town assists spin bowling and also tends to support fast bowlers well. South Africa will look to bowl first and get an early advantage. The pitch also makes the ball come onto the bat nicely so the batsmen can have a great outing at the middle, as well. According to AccuWeather, the weather is predicted to be cloudy at Newlands tomorrow. The area may also receive thunderstorms late in the day with a high temperature of 33 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 20 degrees Celcius.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG: Faf du Plessis downplays barging into Jos Buttler in unsporting incident

SA vs ENG 1st ODI match preview

Here are the full squads which will be fielded by both nations.

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, and Kyle Verreynne.

England:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Matthew Parkinson, Dawid Malan, Saqib Mahmood, and Tom Banton.

Players who can be expected to perform well in this match are:

Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi: South Africa

Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid: England

This will be the first ODIs both teams will play since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July.

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG: Ben Stokes lands in hot water after abusing South African fan on Day 1