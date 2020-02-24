Bahrain Vs Maldives Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, ACC T20 Match Preview

Bahrain will face Maldives in the 8th match of the ongoing Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Western Region T20 2020. The Bahrain vs Maldives T20 match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. The Bahrain vs Maldives cricket match will commence at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, February 24. Here are all the Bahrain vs Maldives live score, BAH vs MLD live streaming and other BAH vs MLD live match details here.

Bahrain vs Maldives live score

You can follow Bahrain vs Maldives live score and updates on ACC’s official website and social media pages. The Bahrain vs Maldives live score can also be found on the official Twitter accounts of both teams.

Bahrain vs Maldives live score: BAH vs MLD live streaming in India

You can live stream the BAH vs MLD live match between Bahrain and Maldives on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel. You can also get live score updates from the official Twitter handles of Bahrain and Maldives cricket.

Bahrain vs Maldives cricket match: Preview

In Group A, Bahrain are placed third on the points table with a defeat in their opening game. Meanwhile, Maldives also suffered a defeat in their opening game and are placed at the bottom of the table due to an inferior net run-rate.

BAH vs MLD live match: Squads

Bahrain Squad

Imran Ali Butt (w), Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Abdul Majid Malik, Anasim Khan (c), Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Imran Javed, Imran Masood Butt, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, Ammad Uddin, Ahsan Ullah Khan, Mohammed Sameer, Mohammed Younis.

Maldives Squad

Umar Adam, Nilantha Cooray, Mohamed Rishwan, Tharaka Ruwan, Hassan Rasheed, Leem Shafeeg, Mohamed Azzam (wk and c), Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Nazwan Ismail, Chandana Liyanage, Ibrahim Raid, Ibrahim Sadhoof.

BAH vs MLD live match: Pitch Report

The deck at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a batting-friendly one. The average first innings score at the venue in all T20s has been 145, while the average second innings score has been 130. The pitch here offers more to the batsmen in the initial stages while it deteriorates as the game progresses. Hence, one can expect the captain to bat second upon winning the toss.

BAH vs MLD live match: Weather Report

There are no chances of rainfall throughout the game and expect complete 40-overs of action between the two nations. According to AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to be around 31° Celsius.

