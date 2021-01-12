BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Baluchistan will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the league match of Pakistan's National One Day Championship. The BAL vs KHP match will be played at the State Bank ground. The BAL vs KHP live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 12. Here, we take a look at BAL vs KHP live scores, BAL vs KHP match prediction and BAL vs KHP playing 11.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP live match preview

Baluchistan started their campaign with a narrow 1-wicket win over Southern Punjab in their previous encounter. Skipper Imran Farhat who missed out on a century led the team from the front by scoring 96 runs in that clash. Kashif Bhatti (33 runs) and Umaid Asif (30 runs) were the other contributors with the bat. They will be hoping to do well versus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and win this contest.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered a defeat in their opening fixture versus Sindh. Sindh, batting first scored 256 runs courtesy of fine half-centuries from Hassan Khan (66 runs) and Anwar Ali (65 runs). For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Afridi picked up 5 wickets as he finished with figures of 5/31 in 10 overs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chase was a disappointing one as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Apart from Sajid Khan ((52) no other batsman could make enough runs.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Probable BAL vs KHP playing 11

BAL: Bismillah Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Awais Zia, Imran Farhat, Akbar Ur Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali Raza ul Hassan

KHP: Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Kamran Gulam, Rehan Afridi, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Sajid Khan, Usman Khan Shenwari. Arshad Iqbal

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

Imran Farhat

Gohar Faiz

Sajid Khan

Asif Afridi

BAL vs KHP match prediction: BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

BAL vs KHP live: BAL vs KHP match prediction

As per our BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, BAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs KHP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs KHP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

