BAL Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Balochistan are slated to face Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the final league match of the National T20 Cup 2020. The match will be played on Friday at the Pindi Club Ground at 8:00 pm IST on October 16. BAL vs SOP live streaming will be available on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL vs SOP Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs SOP playing 11.
A spot in the semi-finals is up for grabs for the Balochistan side if they emerge victorious in this contest. Southern Punjab stand no chance of qualifying and are reeling at the bottom of the table. With a win in their last match, Balochistan could replace Central Punjab in fourth. The stakes are high and the clash promises to be an exciting one as it will determine which will be the fourth team to go further in the competition.
Your favourite cricket stars!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020
33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!
Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL: Rajasthan Troll Own Social Media Admin For Creating False Captaincy Rumours
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Wishes Chennai Bowler Shardul Thakur On 29th Birthday On Social Media
ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen Leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 Halfway, Fans Set To Miss His Commentary
Wicket-keepers: B. Khan
Batsmen: Khushdil-Shah, S. Maqsood, I. Haq (captain), H. Sohail
All-rounders: H. Talat (vice-captain), Amad-Butt, A. Yamin
Bowlers: Z. Mehmood, Umar-Gul, M. Abbas
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Chris Morris Proud Of His Team-mates For Making It A Close Contest Despite Loss
As per our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL will be favourites to win the contest.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Reigning champions Mumbai look to do the double over Kolkata
34 mins ago
Kevin Pietersen leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 halfway, fans set to miss his commentary
49 mins ago
Virat Kohli wishes Chennai bowler Shardul Thakur on 29th birthday on social media
50 mins ago
IPL 2020: Chris Morris proud of his team-mates for making it a close contest despite loss
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL: Rajasthan troll own social media admin for creating false captaincy rumours
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Leggie Murugan Ashwin heaps praise on the comeback man Chris Gayle
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points