BAL Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Balochistan are slated to face Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the final league match of the National T20 Cup 2020. The match will be played on Friday at the Pindi Club Ground at 8:00 pm IST on October 16. BAL vs SOP live streaming will be available on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL vs SOP Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs SOP playing 11.

BAL vs SOP live: BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

A spot in the semi-finals is up for grabs for the Balochistan side if they emerge victorious in this contest. Southern Punjab stand no chance of qualifying and are reeling at the bottom of the table. With a win in their last match, Balochistan could replace Central Punjab in fourth. The stakes are high and the clash promises to be an exciting one as it will determine which will be the fourth team to go further in the competition.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs SOP Dream11 team

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SOP playing 11: BAL squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Umar Gul.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SOP playing 11: SOP squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BAL vs SOP Dream11 team

I. Haq

H. Sohail

H. Talat

Khushdil-Shah

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: B. Khan

Batsmen: Khushdil-Shah, S. Maqsood, I. Haq (captain), H. Sohail

All-rounders: H. Talat (vice-captain), Amad-Butt, A. Yamin

Bowlers: Z. Mehmood, Umar-Gul, M. Abbas

BAL vs SOP Live: BAL vs SOP match prediction

As per our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs SOP top picks, and BAL vs SOP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs SOP match prediction and BAL vs SOP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

