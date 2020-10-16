Dream11 IPL: Rajasthan Troll Own Social Media Admin For Creating False Captaincy Rumours

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The Dream11 IPL has provided fans with some thrilling and nail-biting matches as the competition gets intense with teams fighting to book a spot in the playoffs. Not only the various Dream11 IPL teams but even their social media handles have been entertaining fans with funny Twitter banter with other teams. Recently, Rajasthan was mocked by the Delhi social media team following their 13-run defeat. But on Friday, fans were really surprised when they found out that Rajasthan trolled their own social media administrator for a false post.
Rajasthan's social media team posted a photoshopped image of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler holding a mug in the hand which read 'World's Best Boss'. After the post went viral, Rajasthan took a jibe at their own media team with a GIF of actor Steven Carell from the popular American sitcom The Office. The post was a way to tease fans over a possible change in captaincy. Currently, Rajashtan is led by Steve Smith. Here's the social media post -
Thankful for a boss like Jos. 💗#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #BossDay | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/ZFUZnoyQNH— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 16, 2020
When admin realises he started a false rumour. https://t.co/QOHcJD7pNk pic.twitter.com/vXBVcizcNT— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 16, 2020
While Rajasthan will continue to be led by Steve Smith, the Kolkata franchise made a change in their captaincy with Eoin Morgan taking over the mantle from Dinesh Karthik. The official announcement of the same was done by the franchise on their Twitter handle. According to a statement released by franchise, Dinesh Karthik has informed the Kolkata management that with a view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause, he wished to hand over the team's captaincy to Eoin Morgan.
📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR https://t.co/6dwX45FNg5— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020
The Dream11 IPL has already crossed the halfway mark and currently Delhi are sitting at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with 12 points to their name. On the other hand, Rajasthan are at the 7th position on the Dream11 IPL points table with 6 points. They currently have three wins and five losses to their name and with only six matches to play, the Steve Smith-led side will have to win their remaining matches and hope that other results go in their favour to qualify for the playoffs.
