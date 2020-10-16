Kevin Pietersen Leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 Halfway, Fans Set To Miss His Commentary

Cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen has left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be with his family back in England. The former England captain was one of the commentators in the first half of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the 40-year-old took to Twitter on Friday, October 16 to announce that he has already arrived in London.

Kevin Pietersen leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary stint halfway into the season

Morning, L O N D O N! 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/SA0MzH0tNy — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's Chennai Future Over? Duo Removed From Team's Website

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen leaves commentary to be with his family

On the microblogging site, Kevin Pietersen wrote that he is leaving the Dream11 IPL 2020 season to be with his kids back home. Referring to the ongoing pandemic and the lockdown across the United Kingdom earlier this year, the cricketer-turned-commentator described 2020 as a “strange year” and stated that his kids will soon be resuming their schools.

I left the IPL as it’s half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It’s been a strange year, so now they’re off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday. 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Roasted By Netizens For 'helping Shahid Afridi But Mocking MS Dhoni'

Apparently, fans of the former England cricketer are not ready to see their “favourite commentator” leaving the tournament midway, with netizens expressing their take on social media. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Kevin Pietersen leaving Dream11 IPL 2020 to be with his family.

But do watch the matches and provide ur analysis. Miss you KP — Chai Lover☕️ (@TheRealPoller) October 16, 2020

We’ll miss you on comms, KP! Deffo one of the highlights of watching it. Enjoy the time off. ♥️ — Liam (@RedDevilLiam) October 16, 2020

Take care, KP. Will miss your voice in IPL 2020. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 16, 2020

Will miss you KP.

It's always interesting to have ur insight.

One of those who Dare to say the truth.



Stay Safe @KP24 — Rishabh 🇮🇳 (@rvrishabh0306) October 16, 2020

@KP24 we really gonna miss you sir. And wish you all the very best. Really gonna miss your commentatory. The first name i searched when bcci announces the commentators list was you. That much you means to us. Really a shocking news. — Amal Pradeep (@am_coli) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Promotes Kevin Pietersen's 'Save The Rhinos' Broadcast On Social Media: Watch

Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh among those who opted out of Dream11 IPL 2020

Interestingly, Kevin Pietersen is not the first cricketing personality to skip the Dream11 IPL 2020 season due to personal reasons. Prior to the start of the tournament, veteran Chennai cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh entirely opted out of the season. Both cricketers were set to reprise their roles in the ongoing season, with Suresh Raina even confirming his retirement from international cricket back on August 15.

Also Read | 'Age Is Just A Number For Some': Irfan Pathan Takes A Dig At MSD; Harbhajan Singh Supports

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Kevin Pietersen Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.