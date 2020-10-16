Virat Kohli Wishes Chennai Bowler Shardul Thakur On 29th Birthday On Social Media

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish Indian pacer Shardul Thakur on his 29th birthday. Kohli wrote a short and sweet message for Thakur, joining a number of other cricketers in wishing the Chennai man a Happy Birthday. Shardul Thakur and Virat Kohli last played together during India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year. It remains to be seen if Thakur will be a part of the squad expected to travel to Australia in the winter.

Many happy returns of the day @imShard 🎂. God bless and have a great day ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2020

Shardul Thakur at the Dream11 IPL 2020

Shardul Thakur has had a good outing at the Dream11 IPL 2020. In his 5 matches at the league so far, Thakur has taken 8 wickets for 149 runs. After missing out on Chennai's first three matches at the Dream11 IPL 2020, Thakur played his first game against Hyderabad. He picked up the wicket of Hyderabad's in-form batsman Manish Pandey, giving away 32 runs in his four overs.

In his next game, Thakur removed Punjab's captain KL Rahul in the 18th over. Following a record-breaking partnership by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, Chennai won their first match after having lost three consecutive matches. In Chennai's game against Kohli's Bangalore team, Thakur cleaned up yet another pair of fine batsmen. He picked up Bangalore's dangerous-looking opener Devdutt Padikkal for 33 in the 11th over and got AB de Villiers out for a duck.

His best performance this year came against the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side. Thakur took two massively important wickets that game. He bundled out star opener Shubman Gill for 11 runs off 12 in the fifth over when Gill edged a ball right into captain MS Dhoni's gloves. Thakur also put an early end to the big-hitting Andre Russell, who he sent back in similar fashion for just two runs off 4 balls. Chennai went on to lose that match by 10 runs.

In his last game, against Hyderabad, Thakur was involved in the bizarre wicket of Rashid Khan. Khan was caught out and also hit his own wicket with his back leg while attempting the shot, making Thakur's job quite easy. Chennai will next be seen playing against Delhi on October 17 at Sharjah.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur

