BAN Vs AFG LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Only Test In India, UK And US

Litton Das and Hashmatullah Shahidi (Image: BCB and Abu Dhabi Cricket)
Why you’re reading this: After the culmination of the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship Final 2023, the focus now shifts to the other international fixtures. The Bangladesh cricket team will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and two T20Is. The series is very important for both teams keeping the new cycle of the WTC and the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c/wk), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat Masood
Reserves: Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.