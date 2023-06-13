BAN Vs AFG LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Only Test In India, UK And US

Why you’re reading this: After the culmination of the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship Final 2023, the focus now shifts to the other international fixtures. The Bangladesh cricket team will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and two T20Is. The series is very important for both teams keeping the new cycle of the WTC and the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take on each other from June 14, 2023

Both teams will play one-off Test, three ODIs, and two T20Is

The series will kickstart from a one-off Test in Mirpur

When and Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test match be played?

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from June 14, 2023, from 09:00 AM IST

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test match in India?

Cricket fans in India cannot watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test match in India as it will not be telecasted on television

How to stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test match in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test match in India on the FanCode app

How to watch and stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test match on Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event from 4:30 AM BST on June 14, 2023

How to watch and stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test match in the US?

Cricket fans can't watch the broadcast as no channel will telecast or stream the match

BAN vs AFG 2023 One-off Test match: Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c/wk), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat Masood

Reserves: Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.