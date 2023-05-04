KKR Vs LSG: Ahead Of Must Win Game Against SRH, KKR Name Johnson Charles As Replacement For Litton Das

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Liton Das returned to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency last week.

The 28-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.

Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.

Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.

He joins KKR for Rs 50 Lakh.