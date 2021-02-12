BAN Vs WI 2nd Test: Kyle Mayers Misses Out On Big World Record After First Innings Failure

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers recently made his Test debut at Chittagong against Bangladesh. The cricketer celebrated the occasion with an emphatic double ton in the second innings, thus steering his side to a remarkable Day 5 victory. After plundering scores of 40 and 210* in his first Test, the left-handed batsman had a forgettable outing in his side’s first innings in his very next Test match.

Kyle Mayers stats launched with maiden Test ton, watch video

Kyle Mayers gets out cheaply in BAN vs WI 2nd Test

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell provided a solid start for the hosts with a 66-run stand. However, the opening partnership was followed by wickets in quick succession as they succumbed to 116-4 at one stage. Mayers, who was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in his Test debut last week, scored just five runs from 18 balls to register his first failure in Test cricket.

After the first Test match, Kyle Mayers held a batting average of 250 in Tests, thus placing him at No.1 in the world in terms of Test averages. While it is Australian legend Don Bradman who averages 99.94 to get recognised as the most prolific batsmen of all time, Mayers held that spot up until a week ago, considering there was no requirement of minimum runs scored or innings played in Test matches.

However, Mayers’ failure in the ongoing Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test meant that his average has now dropped from 250 to 127.50. With no cap on minimum runs required, young Australian batsman Kurtis Patterson now holds that top spot in Test batting averages. As of now, Patterson has just played two Tests for Australia to score 144 runs at an average of 144.

Kyle Mayers record in Test cricket

The Kyle Mayers record in Test cricket, while brief, makes for a staggering read. Across two matches, including the ongoing one, he has scored 255 runs at an average of 127.50. His 210* remains his highest Test score, which helped his side achieve a remarkable run-chase against Bangladesh in the closing stages of the first Test.

BAN vs WI 2nd Test updates

At the time of publishing, Bangladesh reached 92-4 off 27.4 overs. They are still trailing behind West Indies’ first innings total of 409 by another 317 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (19*) was batting at the crease alongside dashing opener Mohammad Mithun (2*).

Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream the game live on the FanCode app and website from February 11-15. The Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores and match updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Image source: ICC Twitter

