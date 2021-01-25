BAN Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squad News, 3rd ODI Match Preview

Bangladesh and West Indies will meet in the final ODI of the three-match series on Monday, January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The BAN vs WI live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). The BAN vs WI live action in India will be available on FanCode. Ahead of the upcoming contest, here is our BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction, BAN vs WI Dream11 team, and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks for BAN vs WI playing 11.

BAN vs WI 3rd ODI preview

The Bangladesh side have performed significantly well in limited-overs cricket in the recent past. They are a tough team to beat in their home conditions, and West Indies also have visibly struggled against them in the ongoing ODI series. The visitors are without the services of several of their key players, and they have a rather inexperienced line-up. Having been bamboozled in the first two fixtures, the West Indies side will look to salvage their pride with a spirited performance in the final contest.

The series marked Bangladesh's return to international cricket after their COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. They have been ruthless against the West Indies and have bundled them for 122 and 148 respectively to register comfortable victories. Considering their recent form, the hosts look to be the firm favourites ahead of the clash, and West Indies could very well face an embarrassing whitewash if they fail to put up a strong show at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

BAN vs WI squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Sunil Ambris, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Kjorn Ottley, Alzarri Joseph, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Akeal Hosein, Andre McCarthy, Chemar Holder, Keon Harding

Top picks for BAN vs WI playing 11

Shakib AL Hasan

Tamim Iqbal

Rovman Powell

Jason Mohammed

BAN vs WI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (VC), Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz

BAN vs WI match prediction

According to our BAN vs WI match prediction, Bangladesh will win this match.

Note: The BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction and BAN vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

