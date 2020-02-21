BAN Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And Schedule For Only Test

The upcoming Only Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The Test match is scheduled to be played between February 22 and February 26 and will start at 8:30 AM IST.

Also Read | SA Vs Eng: Twitterati Slam Umpires For DRS Blunder In Favour Of South Africa

BAN vs ZIM Live match Preview

The Zimbabwe cricket team are currently on a tour to Bangladesh to play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is over the course of 24 days in the country. The tour began with a two-day practise game between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI. Unlike other bilateral Test affairs these days, the impending solitary Test between the two nations does not form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG 3rd ODI: England And South Africa To Go Pink To Support Breast Cancer

BAN vs ZIM playing 11s likely from both squads

BAN vs ZIM playing 11: Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman.

BAN vs ZIM playing 11: Zimbabwe

Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine (c), Brendan Taylor, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Cape Town Pitch Report And Match Preview

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

All-rounder – Sikandar Raza

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque (c), Prince Masvaure, Mushfiqur Rahim, Craig Ervine (vc), Kevin Kasuza

Bowlers – Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman, Carl Mumba

BAN vs ZIM match prediction

Bangladesh start off as favourites to win the game in our BAN vs ZIM match prediction.

BAN vs ZIM Live Streaming Details

You can catch the BAN vs ZIM live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Please note that our BAN vs ZIM match prediction are made according to our own analysis. This BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

#TourMatch | RESULT: @ZimCricketv (291-7 in 90 overs – Kasuza 70, Mumba 54*, Masvaure 45; Shahadat 3/16, Al-Amin 2/40, Shoriful 1/45) vs BCB XI (288-5 in 59.3 overs – Tanzid Hasan 125*, Al-Amin 100*, Emon 34; Ndlovu 2/51, Tshuma 1/23, Mumba 1/37). Match drawn #Practice #BCBXIvZIM pic.twitter.com/tQdBmSOFO3 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 19, 2020

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Temba Bavuma Calls For Fair Judgement Of South African Cricket's Transformation