BAN Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 1st T20I Match Details

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2019/20. The BAN vs ZIM live match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday, March 9 at 5:30 PM IST. Mahmudullah will captain Bangladesh and Sean Williams will lead Zimbabwe in the BAN vs ZIM live match. Here is the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team, BAN vs ZIM match prediction, BAN vs ZIM playing 11 and all other BAN vs ZIM live match details.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the BAN vs ZIM playing 11 and BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team will be formed.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction - Bangladesh:

Mahmudullah (captain),, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, and Hasan Mahmud.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction - Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (captain), Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Chamu Chibhabha, Timycen Maruma, and Ainsley Ndlovu.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team: BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction

Here is the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das (captain)

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal (vice-captain), Mahmudullah, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor

All-Rounders: Mohammad Saifuddin, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Carl Mumba

Please keep in mind that the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM match prediction

This match is the first of the two-match T20I series. Bangladesh's last completed T20I was against Pakistan and their opponents won by nine wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Tamim Iqbal and Afif Hossain. Their best bowlers were Mahmudullah and Shafiul Islam. Zimbabwe's last match was against Singapore and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Peter Moor and Tony Munyonga. Their best bowlers in the game were Wellington Masakadza, Daniel Jakiel.

The BAN vs ZIM live match can be expected to be won by Bangladesh, according to our BAN vs ZIM match prediction.

BAN vs ZIM live

On television, the BAN vs ZIM live match can be watched on Star Sports 1 SELECT and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. The match can also be live-streamed on Hotstar.

