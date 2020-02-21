BAN Vs ZIM Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview For Only Test

The upcoming BAN vs ZIM live match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test match is scheduled to be played between February 22 and February 26 and will start at 8:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at the BAN vs ZIM live streaming details, pitch and weather report for the upcoming game.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

BAN vs ZIM Preview for 1st Test

Zimbabwe cricket team are currently on a tour to Bangladesh to play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is over the course of 24 days in the country. The tour began with a two-day practise game between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI. Unlike other bilateral Test affairs these days, the impending solitary Test between the two nations does not form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

BAN vs ZIM Head to Head: Squad Updates

BAN vs ZIM Head to Head: Bangladesh Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

BAN vs ZIM Head to Head: Zimbabwe Squad

Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine (c), Brendan Taylor, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Victor Nyauchi, Brian Mudzinganyama, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India, BAN vs ZIM live streaming

The BAN vs ZIM live match is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST and will be played between February 22 and February 26. For BAN vs ZIM live streaming in India, tune into Hotstar and JioTV. Since the tour is also coinciding with New Zealand vs India Tests and ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, browse through all Star Network channels to watch the imminent game between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

BAN vs ZIM Preview: Weather Report

The forecast for the weather is fine for the first two days. However, there are mild chances of rains on Day 3, 4 and 5. According to AccuWeather, average temperature is expected to hover around 30°C throughout the course of the game.

BAN vs ZIM Preview: Pitch Report for BAN vs ZIM live match

The pitch will offer ideal subcontinental playing conditions. Fans can expect the ball to grip and turn as the play goes on. In case of winning the toss, the captain is likely to bat on Day 1 since spin will become a considerable factor from Day 3 onwards during the BAN vs ZIM live match.

#TourMatch | RESULT: @ZimCricketv (291-7 in 90 overs – Kasuza 70, Mumba 54*, Masvaure 45; Shahadat 3/16, Al-Amin 2/40, Shoriful 1/45) vs BCB XI (288-5 in 59.3 overs – Tanzid Hasan 125*, Al-Amin 100*, Emon 34; Ndlovu 2/51, Tshuma 1/23, Mumba 1/37). Match drawn #Practice #BCBXIvZIM pic.twitter.com/tQdBmSOFO3 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 19, 2020

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Temba Bavuma Calls For Fair Judgement Of South African Cricket's Transformation