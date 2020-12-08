Bangabandhu T20 Cup GKH Vs GGC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Gemcon Khulna take on Gazi Group Chattogram in Match 16 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The GKH vs GGC match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm IST from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on December 8. Here are the GKH vs GGC live streaming details, how to watch GKH vs GGC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 7.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/sgMHcRpGmW — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 7, 2020

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: GKH vs GGC preview

The top two teams of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup take each other on for the second time in the tournament on Tuesday. The last match between Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram ended with an emphatic win for Chattogram. GGC's bowlers proved to be too much for Gemcon, with just four Gemcon players managing to reach double-digit scores. Of this, the highest score for was 21 by Imrul Kayes. With four wickets for a mere five runs, Mustafizur Rahman's astonishing spell was the game-changer for Gazi Group.

In the batting department, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar stitched together a 73-run opening partnership to take GGC home. Gazi Group Chattogram are now in first place on the table, having won four out of their five games. Their only loss so far has come against the No.3 team, Beximco Dhaka. With four games left and 8 points on the board, Chattogram are almost certainly going to make the playoffs.

They are trailed by Gemcon Khulna who are in second place on the table with four wins and two losses from their six games. Gemcon Khulna are also close to making it to the playoffs on account of their superior net run rate of 0.258 and eight points. The winning team from today's game will seal a playoffs spot for themselves.

Bangladesh T20 League live in India: GKH vs GGC live streaming details

The Bangabandhu T20 Cup GKH vs GGC game will be televised on the DSport channel in India. The GKH vs GGC live streaming will begin at 6:00 pm IST on the cricketgateway and rabbitholebd YouTube channels. Fans can keep themselves updated on the GKH vs GGC live scores on the Bangladesh Cricket website and social media channels.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: GKH vs GGC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Dhaka has been effective for both, the bowlers and the batsmen. Except for a slight dip in runs in the middle of the tournament, totals have regularly crossed the 140-150 mark, even reaching 170 a few times. Most matches have seen an average of 14 wickets fall combined proving that there is a lot in the pitch for bowlers as well. Accuweather predicts a pleasant, rainless night for the match. Humidity will be at 71% with a temperature of 23°C meaning dew could play a role later in the game.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket website

