Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw Dismissed By Centurion Cameron Green In Warmup Match: WATCH

Australian cricketer Cameron Green made sure that India A bowlers receive enough match practise in their ongoing three-day tour game at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval. The young all-rounder scored an unbeaten 125 to help his side, Australia A, gain a handy 59-run first-innings lead over the visitors. Apparently, he also made sure that India A’s batting routine was cut short in their second innings, as he backed up his own batting performance with a superb spell of fast bowling.

Cameron Green’s authoritative ton ahead of India vs Australia 2020 Tests, watch video

Another day, another century for Cameron Green as he pushes for a Test debut this summer. Some of these shots are 👌 #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/KKLGzOqR28 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

Australia A vs India result updates: Cameron Green impresses with a perfect all-round show

After scoring his century against the India A bowlers, Cameron Green impressed with the ball as he claimed the wickets of India’s young batting stars Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. The two cricketers opened the innings for the visitors and both failed to capitalise on their good starts. While Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Green for 19, his more-aggressive partner Shubman Gill was undone by the all-rounder for 29 runs from 24 balls.

Cameron Green gets Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, watch videos

He's done it with the bat, and now with the ball! Cameron Green on fire at Drummoyne Oval



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/MfBZAvhZsT #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/0MPE5FRUB5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Australia A vs India result updates

India A declared at 247-9 on Day 2 morning with skipper Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring in the innings with a well-made 117. The visiting bowlers later had Australia A on the mat by reducing them to 98-5 at one stage. However, some batting resistance from Cameron Green and contributions from Tim Paine and Michael Neser propelled them to reach 306-9 and gain a 59-run lead.

At the time of publishing, India A declared at 189-9 in their second innings. With still 17 overs left in the game, they posed a target of 131 runs for the hosts.

India vs Australia 2020 Test squad

Here is a look at India vs Australia 2020 Test squad for the upcoming Test series.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

