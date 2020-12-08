Bangabandhu T20 Cup MRA Vs FBA Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Fortune Barisal will face Minister Group Rajshahi in the 15th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Tuesday, December 8. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MRA vs FBA live streaming info, how to watch MRA vs FBA live in India and where to catch the MRA vs FBA live scores.

Also Read: MRA Vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Bangladesh T20 League live: MRA vs FBA live streaming info and preview

As the league stage of the tournament is nearing it's end, both teams need to win this match to keep themselves in race for the knockout stage. Currently, MRA are two points ahead of FBA on the points table and even the net run rate is slightly better. A win for MRA will certainly make their case stronger for a place in the knockout stage, while FBA needs to win by a big margin to not only improve net run rate but also leapfrog MRA on the points table.

The last time when these teams clashed each other, it was Rajshahi that defeated Barishal by 5 wickets. MRA will look to do the double over FBA who will be eyeing to even the scores and come equally on points with MRA.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Stream, Preview, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast

MRA vs FBA live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be fine during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 43% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Also Read: AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 3rd T20I Match Preview

MRA vs FBA live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for batting but bowlers could also find some assistance from the pitch. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced, batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

Also Read: Pakistan Team Released From Managed Isolation In New Zealand

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: MRA vs FBA squads

MRA squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan(w), Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Raqibul Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja

FBA Squad : Tamim Iqbal(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur(w), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sumon Khan, Aminul Islam, Saif Hassan, Abu Jayed, Suhrawadi Shuvo

MRA vs FBA live streaming: MRA vs FBA live scores

The MRA vs FBA live match will be televised live on DSport. Fans catch the MRA vs FBA live streaming on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. The MRA vs FBA live scores will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media handles and website.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.