Bangalore Vs Hyderabad Eliminator: Fans Go Berserk With Witty Kohli-Williamson Memes

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has served cricket fans with fascinating matches and intense battles. After the completion of a gruelling group stage round, the top four teams gear up for the final leg of the tournament. Bangalore and Hyderabad will battle it out on Friday, in an attempt to have a shot at the title.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Excitement at peak for Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator

The two teams dished out exceptional performances during the league stages and now face each other in a knockout match. Virat Kohli's Bangalore started the competition on a promising note with consistent performances from their line-up. They lost their way in the latter half and had to deal with successive losses, which is why they failed to finish in the top two.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal Has Funniest Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli Among All; Watch Video

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have momentum on their side. The David Warner-led side clinched a momentous 10-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai in the final league game of the season to make it to the playoffs. Both Bangalore and Hyderabad boast of a massive fanbase, whose relentless support has been instrumental in their campaigns over the years.

ALSO READ | Team India's D/N Test Preparations For Upcoming Aus Series To Get Underway On Friday

Bangalore have finished in the top four after a long-wait and supporters of the franchise are overjoyed with their performance this year. Their encounter against Hyderabad in the final of the 2016 edition is etched in the memories of the cricket fans. Bangalore will be keen to get going in the playoffs and a victory here will take them a step closer to their maiden championship.

ALSO READ | Trent Boult Injury Update: Mumbai Pacer Hurts Groin After First-over Heroics Against Delhi

Fans have taken to social media to display their excitement for the much-anticipated clash. From match predictions to their favourite match-ups, the banter between the followers has already begun. Here are some of the top fan reactions ahead of the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator.

Rcb vs srh predictions.



SRH to win

Warner top scorer

MOM- sandeep sharma — Amit Verma (@cricket_freakkk) November 6, 2020

Rashid vs Yuzi and Kohli vs Warner today. ELIMINATOR Game between RCB and SRH.#Dream11IPLSRHvRCB — Nisha. (@realNishau_) November 6, 2020

Cricket Intellect says #SRH it will be but Heart says #RCB it should be



🤞Let's see what transpires tonight #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/fRaWuToXkY — 🌌 (@VsInsideOut) November 6, 2020

If we won this match.. Are @SunRisers guys ready to dance for #Buttabomma in the ground as well? Or gonna save till finals?🤔

Maku samadhanam kavali adhyaksha #SRHvsRCB — jayanthkumar (@jayanthkumar_m) November 6, 2020

ALSO READ | Shane Warne Angry At ICC For Absurd DRS Rule After Kieron Pollard Controversy

Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming

Virat Kohli and co will take on David Warner's men at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 6. It is a knockout contest, and the fortunes of both the teams hang in balance. Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST on Disney+Hotstar. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Image source: IPLT20.com

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.