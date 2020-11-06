Shane Warne Angry At ICC For Absurd DRS Rule After Kieron Pollard Controversy

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has expressed his anger towards the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the DRS rule. The cricketer was Rajasthan’s team mentor in their recently-concluded campaign in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On the back of Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan’s controversy in the Hyderabad vs Mumbai league game, Shane Warne took to Twitter and called for completely eliminating the on-field umpire’s call whenever a player decides to go upstairs for a review.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shane Warne calls for a change in DRS rule after Hyderabad’s win

Shane Warne is of the opinion that an umpire’s call should be entirely “removed” whenever a captain decides to review their decision. According to him, one cannot have the same ball being “out” and “not out”. Warne even tagged the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a scathing post on Twitter.

I’m going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpires decision should be removed-as you can’t have the same ball being out or not out ! Once this happens, it’s simple and clear-whether it should be out or not! @BCCI @ICC @HomeOfCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 3, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Details about Kieron Pollard vs Rashid Khan incident

During the 15th over of Mumbai innings in their final league game against Hyderabad, leg-spinner Rashid Khan made a huge LBW appeal against Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard. The appeal, while rejected, was then taken upstairs by Khan’s Hyderabad captain David Warner.

The third umpire then decided to stay with the on-field umpire’s call, despite the ball hitting the middle and leg stump. Pollard later unleashed with a flurry of sixes en route to his 25-ball 41. However, the Hyderabad batsmen remained unfazed by the decision as they played with intent to overhaul the defending champions total with 2.5 overs to spare.

Image source: Rajasthan Team Twitter

