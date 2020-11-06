Trent Boult Injury Update: Mumbai Pacer Hurts Groin After First-over Heroics Against Delhi

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Mumbai team powered their way to a second consecutive final as they beat the Delhi outfit by 57 runs in the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1. Rohit Sharma’s men put together an all-round performance as they booked their place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. While the Mumbai vs Delhi match had several positives for the side, fans were worried after Trent Boult went off the field with a groin strain. After the Mumbai vs Delhi match, Rohit Sharma has now given an update on the player’s availability for the Dream11 IPL 2020 final.
ICYMI: Watch Thunder Boult's double-wicket maiden over to give an excellent start for #MumbaiIndians 📽️👇 #MIvDC #Dream11IPL https://t.co/SbKRZAEKW6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2020
Trent Boult came into the Mumbai vs Delhi match with a great record against the Delhi outfit. The Kiwi pacer had already picked up four wickets against Delhi in the league stage and was on song once again as he dismantled the side’s top order.
Trent Boult bowled an exceptional double-wicket maiden in the very first over, as he dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane with a tremendous display of swing bowling. The bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah reduced the Delhi team to 0/3, from which the side never truly recovered. In his first spell, Trent Boult ended with figures of 2-1-9-2.
While the fast bowler was hailed for his opening spell, he didn’t bowl further in the match after he went off the field with a groin injury. With Trent Boult injured, many fans took to social media to look for a Trent Boult injury update ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. However, Rohit Sharma calmed all fears after the match, as the skipper provided the much-awaited Trent Boult return date news.
Speaking to the press, Rohit Sharma explained that the decision to not bowl Trent Boult further was just a precautionary measure. The batsman admitted that while he hadn’t seen the bowler after the match, he didn’t think the groin injury was a big problem. Rohit Sharma explained that with the Dream11 IPL 2020 final coming up on Tuesday, November 10, the Mumbai team wanted him to be okay for the next game. While concluding, Rohit Sharma said that the 31-year-old should be fit to play the final after a rest of three days.
Trent Boult has been the best bowler in the powerplay stages of the competition, picking up 14 wickets inside the first six overs. The bowler’s ability to pick wickets up top has provided the Mumbai outfit with a great tactical advantage. Trent Boult is having his best IPL season ever in 2020 and has picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches this year. The bowler has an economy rate of 8, and a strike rate of just 14.54 in Dream11 IPL 2020.
