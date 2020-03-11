Bangladesh Announce Australia Series Schedule Which Will Be Preceded By Ireland Tour

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that Australia will be travelling to Bangladesh for a two-match test series. The first test will be played on June 11, 2020, and it will be a part of the World Test Championship. It is also reported that Australia will be playing a four-day practice match before the first game. The first Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Choudhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Australia tour of Bangladesh: Two Test games will be played in June

It will be a four-day Test match, scheduled between June 11 to June 15. The second Test will be played in the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The second Test is scheduled between June 19- June 23. BCB's operation chairman Akram Khan, while talking to Cricbuzz, stated: "According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), we were supposed to host two Tests in February, but now the Test series will be played in June-July 2020,".

Bangladesh's Itinerary:

May 14: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Belfast May 16: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Belfast May 19: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Belfast May 22: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, London May 24: Ireland vs Bangladesh second T20I, Chelmsford May 27: Ireland vs Bangladesh third T20I, Bristol May 29: Ireland vs Bangladesh fourth T20I, Bristol June 11-15: Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Chattogram June 19-23: Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Dhaka Australia tour of Bangladesh: T20 series is postponed

Australia tour of Bangladesh: T20s stand postponed

Khan also added that the Bangladesh vs Australia T20 series, which was supposed to take place in October 2020, will now be played in 2021. "Initially, we were expecting to host Australia for a two-match Twenty20 International series in October, but now they have agreed to play three T20Is which will be played ahead of the World T20 in India, though we are yet to finalise the dates," informed Akram Khan.

