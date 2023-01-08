Shakib Al Hasan Charges At Umpire Over A Wide Ball Decision During BPL 2023 - Watch

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was involved in a heated exchange of words with the on-field umpire during the Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers, Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match. Batting in the first innings of the match, Shakib was upset over the leg umpire’s decision to not award wide to a delivery that went over his head. Expressing his displeasure, Shakib screamed at the umpire as soon as the ball flew past and was almost seen charging at the umpire.

The incident took place in the fourth delivery of the 16th over when Shakib was batting on 39 off 23, with Barishal’s score at 144 runs. While Shakib was miffed at the umpire for not calling a wide, the umpire ruled it to be a legitimate delivery and called it as one bouncer for the over. The video of Shakib’s outburst is currently going viral on social media among cricket fans.

Shakib Al Hasan’s meltdown during Dhaka Premier League in 2021

It is pertinent to mention that, the 35-year-old was previously involved in a meltdown during the Dhaka Premier League in 2021. The allrounder was seen kicking the stumps and uprooting them, before throwing the stumps on the ground over the umpire’s decision. He later insured an apology on his official Facebook handle and said, “I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately”.

‘It is a huge failure in terms of marketing’: Shakib Al Hasan slams BPL organisers

Earlier this week, Shakib Al Hasan made headlines for launching a scathing criticism of the Bangladesh Premier League. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Shakib said, “You have seen the movie Nayak right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day. I would do the players' draft and auction (on time) and hold the BPL during a free time. We will have all the modern technologies. There will be quality broadcast and home and away venues."

Further criticizing the organizers for not marketing the tournament properly, the Bangladesh Test captain said, “There's no market because we never created the market. If we could have added value to this market, it would have been really big. Cricket is played everywhere in this country, even in remote villages. It is a very popular sport in a country of 160-180 million, so I don't believe there can't be a market for cricket here. It is a huge failure in terms of marketing."