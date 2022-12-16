'Players Don't Want To Play Under Shakib's Captaincy': Ex-Pakistan Player Slams Al Hasan

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed Shakib Al Hasan for his captaincy during the first match between India and Bangladesh. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Kaneria said Bangladesh players don't want to play under Shakib's captaincy and that Litton Das could have been a better choice as captain for the ongoing Test series. Kaneria's comment comes after India took control of the match by scoring 404 runs in the first innings and then bowling Bangladesh out for just 150 runs.

Kaneria unhappy with Shakib's captaincy

"Yes, Ebadat Hossain had to walk off the field due to some niggle. However, Shakib Al Hasan didn't bowl him much even when he returned. He also didn't utilize Khaled Ahmed properly. His captaincy was not up to the mark. These players don't want to play under Shakib's captaincy. Litton Das could be a better choice, and we saw how he won the ODI series. There is no doubt Shakib is a big player, but he is not captaincy material," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria also questioned Shakib's place in the starting XI. Kaneria praised Shakib's talent but stated that due to his injury, it wasn't necessary to play him in the first Test. Bangladesh might have used another bowler in place of Shakib, who bowled 12 overs in the first innings and did not bowl in the third, according to the former Pakistan spinner.

"The wicket at Chattogram is different from the other Bangladeshi wickets as it offers some assistance for the fast bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan was injured and wasn't expected to bowl much. Was it necessary for him to play? They could have added an extra bowler instead," he added.

Shakib's captaincy record

Shakib has captained Bangladesh in 16 Tests, 50 ODIs, and 31 T20 Internationals. Under Shakib's captaincy, Bangladesh won just three out of those 16 matches and lost 13 games. Out of the 50 ODIs under his leadership, Bangladesh have lost 26 games and won just 23, while one match ended in no result. However, Shakib's individual record in all three formats has been unquestionable. He has played 63 Tests, 224 ODIs, and 109 T20Is for his country since making his debut in 2006. He has picked 225 wickets and has scored 4251 runs in the longest format, including five centuries and 29 half-centuries.

