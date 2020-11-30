Bangladesh T20 League BDH Vs GKH Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Beximco Dhaka will take on Gemcon Khulna in Match 8 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 on Monday, November 30 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The BDH vs GKH live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of Monday's Bangladesh T20 League fixture, here are the BDH vs GKH live streaming details, how to watch BDH vs GKH live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bangladesh T20 league live: BDH vs GKH Match Preview

Both Dhaka and Khulna, who are led by veteran Bangladesh players Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmuddulah Riyadh, have had a poor run in the competition so far. While Khulna are reeling at the fourth place in the points table with one win and two losses, Dhaka are languishing at the bottom with two losses in two matches. The two sides are coming into this match on the back of consecutive losses which makes this game all the more important. Dhaka will play to open their account on the points table whereas Khulna will look to register their second win of the tournament.

Bangladesh T20 League Live in India: BDH vs GKH live streaming details

The BDH vs GKH live in India will be televised live on DSport. Fans catch the BDH vs GKH live streaming on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. The BDH vs GKH live scores will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media handles and website.

Bangladesh T20 League: BDH vs GKH pitch report and weather forecast

The last few games have been low-scoring ones at this venue and Monday's fixture is expected to be the same. The pitch will be slow with not enough bounce on offer which will bring spinners into action. Batting under the lights will be easier because of the dew factor. The team winning the toss should look to field first as dew will be a difference-maker in the second innings.

The weather in Dhaka will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, there is no real chance of rain during the course of the game. The humidity during the game is predicted to be at between 64-72% while the temperature will hover between 22-26 degrees.

