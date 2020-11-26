Bangladesh T20 League GGC Vs BDH Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Beximco Dhaka will take on Gazi Group Chattogram in the 4th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 6:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the GGC vs BDH live streaming info, GGC vs BDH scores, and how to watch GGC vs BDH live in India.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/PsWaLGZbRE — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 25, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League live: GGC vs BDH live streaming info and preview

5 teams are set to battle it out in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup to be crowned national T20 champions in this tournament that started off on November 24. The finals of the same are scheduled to be held on December 18. Every team is scheduled to face their opponents twice in the group stages of this tournament.

Also Read Bengal T20 Challenge CAL Vs TMC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Moving onto the knockout stages of the same, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup will follow the same format as the one of Dream11 IPL 2020. The playoffs are scheduled to be organized from December 14 to 18. With Bangladesh forming a biosecure bubble for the safety of its cricketers amid the pandemic spread of coronavirus, all league stage matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

GGC vs BDH live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be fine during the match, and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 74% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Also Read KHP Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

GGC vs BDH live streaming: Pitch report

The batting strip is expected to provide some support to the batters out there. However, the bowlers might also get some assistance from the pitch as the game progresses. This match provides an opportunity for both sets of players to beat dominate each other for their team. Expect a high scoring game with the toss winning team likely to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read When Sourav Ganguly Called THIS Former Indian Player The 'Diego Maradona Of Cricket'

GGC vs BDH live streaming: GGC vs BDH live in India and GGC vs BDH live scores

Cricket fans in India can watch the GGC vs BDH live in India on DSport. The audience can also catch the GGC vs BDH live streaming online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For GGC vs BDH live scores, check out Bangladesh Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read New Zealand Vs West Indies 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch, Timings And Squads

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket/Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.