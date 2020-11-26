KHP Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to go up against Northen Pakistan in the 15th game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The four-day match will begin at 10:30 am IST on November 26. The fixture will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. Here is our KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction, KHP vs NOR match prediction, KHP vs NOR Dream11 team and top picks.

KHP vs NOR live: Match preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the encounter. They impressed with a clinical performance against the table-toppers, Southern Punjab and Central Punjab in their previous fixtures, and would aim to replicate the same success against a gritty Northern Pakistan team as well. Having played four matches in the competition so far, they have managed two victories and a draw.

The Northern team also find themselves in the top half of the points table and will be keen to continue their dominant form in the competition. They also have featured in four matches and have two wins to their name, whereas they have also managed a draw. Their last encounter against Balochistan ended in a draw, and they would be keen to get back to their winning ways.

KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KHP vs NOR Dream11 team

KHP squad for KHP vs NOR Dream11 team

Rehan Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Ahmed Jamal, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan, Sajid Khan

NOR squad for KHP vs NOR Dream11 team

Northern squad: Nauman Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wk), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed

KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Top picks from KHP vs NOR playing 11

H Azam

U Amin

K Ghulam

S Khan

KHP vs NOR match prediction: KHP vs NOR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: R Afridi

Batsmen: U Amin, A Ali, S Farhan

All-rounders: H Azam (c), K Ghulam (vc), K Usman, A Amin

Bowlers: N Ali, S Khan, W Ahmed

KHP vs NOR live: KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction

As per our KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KHP vs NOR Dream11 prediction and KHP vs NOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHP vs NOR Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

