Bangladesh U19 Players Dance After Historic U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-final Win

Bangladesh U19 team defeated New Zealand U19 team by 6 wickets to storm into the final of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2020. Batting second, Bangladesh U19 boys overhauled New Zealand U19’s 211-run total with 5.5 overs to spare. Their upcoming final match-up against India U19 marks their first final appearance in an U19 World Cup.

Bangladesh U19 players dance after U19 World Cup 2020 semi-final win

After scripting history with their semi-final win, the entire Bangladesh U19 team ran out to the ground and joined their winning captain Akbar Ali. While the players seemed jubilant in their celebrations, they soon formed a circle and started performing dance moves to showcase their joy. Check out the video.

U19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh U19's run-chase in the semi-final

During their run-chase, Bangladesh U19 got off to a shaky start in their quest of 212 runs. Bangladesh U19 No. 3 batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy then smacked a match-winning hundred. He was involved in a 101-run stand with Shahadat Hossain. Skipper Akbar Ali stroked a boundary to bring up the winning runs for the Bangladesh U19 side.

U19 World Cup 2020: Ind vs Ban U19 Final

India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will now collide in a title clash on February 9 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. Both teams are yet to lose a match in the competition and are the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2020. The action is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST.

WATCH📽️: #TeamIndia U19’s Road to the final has been quite an eventful one. 👏🔥🇮🇳

Here’s a look at the top moments as we play the Finale on Sunday. 💪



