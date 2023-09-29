Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Warm-up Match In India, UK?

On Friday, September 29, the tune-up games for the ICC World Cup 2023 will begin. The cities of Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad are all on the schedule. Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the series opener at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. This matchup should serve as a great appetiser for the rest of the tournament's cricket excitement.

3 things you need to know

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka warmup match will be played today

Sri Lanka were the runners-up of the Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh failed in Asia Cup but was the only team to beat India

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match.

When is the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will clash in the World Cup warm-up match on Friday, September 29.

What time will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match start?

The BAN vs SL World Cup warm-up match will start at 2 PM IST on Friday, September 29. In UK, it will commence at 9:30 AM local time.

What is the venue for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match?

Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match.

Where can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match LIVE in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming can be watched on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match LIVE in UK?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK.

What are the squads of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka?

BANGLADESH

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

SRI LANKA

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.