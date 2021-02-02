Bangladesh Vs West Indies 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Chattogram Weather Forecast

Bangladesh will take on the West Indies in the 1st Test of the West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh 2021. The Bangladesh vs West Indies match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST (9:30 AM BST) from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details, Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report and the Chattogram weather forecast for the match.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test preview

After a triumphant ODI series victory over the West Indies, Bangladesh will look to close out their series against them with a triumphant Test series to top it off. The home side won each of their three ODI games by considerable margins and will be sure to carry that confidence into the Tests. The side's last Test series came against India in November 2019. Bangladesh lost both Tests by one innings and some runs.

The West Indies meanwhile, have just come off a Test run against New Zealand in December last year. Though they did lose both Tests by an innings, the side will be better prepared as they come into this game. The West Indies and Bangladesh are second-last and last respectively on the ICC's Test team rankings.

Bangladesh vs West Indies squads

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Kavem Hodge, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Bangladesh - Momimul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan, Md Mithun, Taijul Islam, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shadman Islam, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream the game live on the FanCode app and website from February 3-7. The live scores and match updates for the game will be available on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report and Chattogram weather forecast

Of the 19 Test matches that have taken place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Bangladesh have only managed to win two. The pitch has generally played as an excellent one that supports both, bowlers and batsmen. The last Test on this ground saw all 40 wickets taken, with spinners playing a dominant part in the proceedings. Accuweather predicts no rain on Day 1 of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test. The temperature will rise to a high of 25°C in the day with humidity at around 60%.

Image Credits: BCB Tigers Twitter

