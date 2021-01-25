Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Chattogram Weather Forecast

Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series on Monday, January 25 at the at the Zahur Ahmed Choudhary Stadium in Chattogram. The Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here are the Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details, where to catch Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores, Bangladesh vs West Indies squads, Chattogram weather forecast and Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI preview

Bangladesh continued with their ruthless performance as they trounced West Indies by seven wickets to clinch the 3-match series 2-0. With a game to go, the hosts will look to register a whitewash whereas West Indies will be playing to save their pride. The visitors’ batting has been a major area of concern as their batsmen have looked helpless against a formidable Bangladeshi bowling line up. The West Indies batsmen will have to step their game up if they are to give any sort of competition the hosts. Bangladesh certainly start as favourites going into the game.

Bangabandhu Bangladesh vs West Indies Cricket Series 2021



Matchday 🙌



🆚 West Indies

🏆 3-Match ODI Series

🏏 Third & final ODI

🏟 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS).

🕑 11:30 AM (Bangladesh Time)#BANvWI #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/TiJE7PZLTU — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 24, 2021

Bangladesh vs West Indies squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Md. Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Md Mithun, Saif Uddin, Litton Kumer Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Md Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahadi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Rubel Hossain

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report and Chattogram weather forecast

The pitch in Chattogram will be favourable for the bowlers but batting will get easier as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue in the last five ODIs has been 245 which is why a score around 250 will be a winning score. In the last five games, chasing sides have won on four occasions which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

As far as Chattogram weather forecast is concerned, the weather will be ideal for the game of cricket with temperature hovering between 20-24 degrees. There will be no cloud cover during the course of the game which is why fans are in for an exciting Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming details

The series between Bangladesh and West Indies is not a televised event in India. However, FanCode by Dream Sports are the exclusive streaming partner of the matches and Indian fans can tune in to the platform for Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming. For Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the respective cricket boards.

