Bangladesh's Sakib Almost Takes Out India's Saxena With This Appalling Throw

Cricket News

Tanzib Hasan Sakib almost took out India's Divyansh Saxena during the U-19 World Cup final on Sunday. Bangladesh bundled India out for 177 as Jaiswal scored 88

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bangladesh

Bangladesh showed a great spirit as they made their maiden final appearance against the defending champions India in the ICC U-19 World Cup final on Sunday. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Bangladeshi bowlers made the Indian batsman work hard for every single run. However, there was one instance from the pacer Tanzib Hasan Sakib which left Indian opener Divyansh Saxena stunned.

Tanzib Hasan stuns Divyansh Saxena

This happened in the very first over of the first innings. On the third delivery, Sakib bowled a simple one as Saxena defended the ball. Meanwhile, the bowler collected the ball and threw it at the batsman as the ball almost struck him on his head. Things did not end here as the bowler was seen saying something to him. Saxena did not back down either as he gave it back as well. The incident was posted on social media as well by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Take a look.

Published:
