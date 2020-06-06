PT Vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live

The 4th match of the ongoing Charles Darwin University (CDU) Top End T20 2020, or simply Darwin T20 League 2020, will be played between PINT Cricket Club (PT) and Invitational XI (IN-XI). The PT vs IN-XI live match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground 1 (MCG 1) in Darwin. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 6 and will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Here is our PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Team and PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best PT vs IN-XI live match results.

PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Darwin Top End T20 League 2020 marks the return of cricket in Australia amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams are participating in the tournament that will run from June 6 till June 8. The teams are divided into two groups of four teams each and 15 matches will be played across three days in round-robin, semi-finals and final format.

CRICKET IS BACK!! It all kicks off with the @CDUni

Top End T20 & C, D and E Grade comps. All juniors commence next weekend, 13 June, along with the 1st Rd of Premier Grade & B Grade. Keep your eye on this page for further info on the CDU Top End T20, including squad lists! pic.twitter.com/bsvhY1f1Iu — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 5, 2020

PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction: PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Team from squads

PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction: PT Squad

Tim Garner (c), Jack Flynn, Simon Lavers, Ash Norman, Joel Logan, Bilal Abbas, Tom Grose, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Karan Samra, Anthony Harrison, Sulaman Khan, Ben May.

PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction: IN-XI Squad

Vishnvardhan Thamelselan, Suneet Vinod-Suseela, Boney Sebastian, Mohammad Mahabub-Hossain, Rajesh Pellai, Ajay Emmanual, Kartik Minhas, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Waseem Akram (c), Jashandeep Singh-Saini, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammad Nawaz, Amrik Singh, Rana Abu-Baker.

PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction: PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Team

Here is the PT vs IN-XI Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Daniel Lang

All-rounders – Tim Garner (c), Rajesh Pellai, Bilal Abbas, Boney Sebastian

Batsmen – Suneet Vinod-Suseela, Ajay Emmanual, Simon Lavers

Bowlers – Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar (vc), Joel Logan, Kartik Minhas

PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction: PT vs IN-XI match prediction

PT start off as favourites to win the PT vs IN-XI live match as per our PT vs IN-XI match prediction and PT vs IN-XI Dream11 team.

PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Prediction: PT vs IN-XI Live Streaming

The PT vs IN-XI live streaming can be found on MyCricket Facebook Page. For PT vs IN-XI live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no PT vs IN-XI live telecast in India.

Please note that the above PT vs IN-XI Dream11 prediction, PT vs IN-XI Dream11 team and PT vs IN-XI Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The PT vs IN-XI Dream11 team and PT vs IN-XI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

