CAB Decides To End Domestic Season, To Start With Fresh Season Once Game Resumes

The Cricket Association of Bengal, on Friday, announced that the domestic season in the state will be called off with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. CAB's decision to call off the local season comes ahead of the possible resumption of sports throughout the country as India enters the Unlock-1 phase. The announcement effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age group tournaments for the current season.

READ | Suresh Raina Reveals How Good A Cricketer Irfan Pathan Was At The Peak Of His Career

CAB calls off domestic season

"After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 has been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association. "It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said after the tournament committee meeting.

READ | Rohit Sharma Recalls Shikhar Dhawan Fooling Tamim Iqbal By His Singing Abilities In 2015

CAB to make eye tests 'mandatory'

In a first among domestic teams in India, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be conducting mandatory eye tests for its senior and U-23 teams once camps resumes post-COVID-19 lockdown. This was decided during discussion between the CAB administration and Bengal coaching unit, which felt that often the eyesight gets affected after the cricketers come back from a long layoff. "Eyesight and reflex are two important elements in cricket that's why (head coach) Arun Lal suggested that the test should be made mandatory. So we can address the eyesight issues if any," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.

READ | MTB Vs MFE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live Game Info

Former India cricketer and Bengal captain Deep Dasgupta also said it a welcome move as "cricket is also a game of hand-eye co-ordination". "When you are coming back on field, you would like to just check the eyesight. Nothing wrong in it. Often it's not a 20/20 vision, it could well be 19/20 without your knowledge. "There could be a case of depth perception in case of cylindrical power. You could have difficulty in gauging the colour of the ball or have depth perception," Dasgupta told PTI.

READ | MFE Vs IS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team And Vanuatu T10 League Live Game Info

(With agency inputs)

Image credits: PTI / Twitter