BBL 2020-21 HEA Vs STA Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Gold Coast Weather Forecast

The Brisbane Heat are set to face the Melbourne Stars in the 32nd match of the BBL 2020-21. The HEA vs STA match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on January 7. Here are the HEA vs STA live streaming details, where to catch HEA vs STA live scores, the pitch report and the Gold Coast weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020-21: HEA vs STA preview

Both teams are outside the top 4 and a win for either side will give them a chance to make movement on the points table. The Stars are occupying the fifth position on the points table, having won 3 of their 7 matches played in the tournament so far, while one match ending without a result. The Stars beat the Hurricanes by 10 runs in the previous match and will look to continue their winning momentum.

The Heat, on the other hand, are seventh on the points table with 3 wins, but they have lost 4 matches in the competition and a win in this match will help them leapfrog past the Scorchers on the points table. A very exciting contest is on the cards and fans can expect some fireworks on the field with the lineup both teams have.

BBL 2020: HEA vs STA pitch report and Gold Coast weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers would look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be cloudy but there will be no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

HEA vs STA live scores: HEA vs STA live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the HEA vs STA live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For HEA vs STA live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Brisbane Heat / Twitter

