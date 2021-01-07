Ravi Shastri Flouts THIS Rule Ahead Of SCG Test, Irks CA Amidst Possible Gabba Boycott?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test went underway on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Cricket Australia, in compliance with the New South Wales (NSW) government, implemented several biosecurity measures for the New Year’s Test. While the high-profile match is being played in front of only 25 percent of the venue’s crowd capacity, both the teams' support staff members and crowds in attendance have also being instructed to wear face masks at all times.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Measures to counter coronavirus threat at SCG

Crowd capacity at the SCG will initially be limited to 25 per cent for this week's third #AUSvIND Test. FULL STORY https://t.co/x8wr7IMWM1 pic.twitter.com/x5Y8xeQXzz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

Also Read | 'Kohli's Feats Against Australia Unlikely To Be Emulated By Another Skipper': Ravi Shastri

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Ravi Shastri roams around unmasked at the SCG?

While Indian players were seen wearing masks while entering the stadiums and their dressing rooms, head coach Ravi Shastri was spotted walking unmasked into the SCG. As reported by Fox Sports, the Indian cricket great “simply walked past security guards and into the team’s dressing room” without his mask.

Ravi Shastri’s negligence of the biosecurity measures is likely to further test the patience of Cricket Australia, who are already seeking clarifications from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Gabba Test. There have been reports of a possible Gabba boycott by the Indian team, with several of the visiting players “being unhappy” to continue playing within the bio-bubble.

#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc launched 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia', a new book by @BradmanBowral , at the @scg today.



He also unveiled a portrait of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/EP4UXoqHAq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Breach Bio-bubble? Pragyan Ojha Calls Australian Media 'stupid'

While no official statement has emerged from the Indian camp, the unconfirmed report escalated among the public when Queensland Health Minister Ros Bates left a snarky comment over the possible boycott situation. On January 4, Bates said: “If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come”.

India vs Australia live updates for 3rd Test

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 106-1 off 34.1 overs, with 26 overs still left on the rain-curtailed day. Debutant Will Pucovski (54*) and No.3 Marnus Labuschagne (34*) formed an unfazed 87-run stand in the middle after comeback veteran David Warner departed cheaply earlier.

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Also Read | IND Vs AUS 2020-21: NSW Govt Orders People To Wear Masks, NO Public Transport For SCG Test

India vs Australia schedule

Here is a look at India vs Australia schedule for the remaining matches of the tour:

India vs Australia 3rd Test – January 7 to January 11, SCG in Sydney

India vs Australia 4th Test – January 15 to January 19, The Gabba in Brisbane

Also Read | India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Bids Adieu after Injury, Wishes Boys Luck Ahead Of SCG Test

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.