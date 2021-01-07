BBL 2020-21 HUR Vs THU Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Perth Weather Forecast, Preview

The Hobart Hurricanes are set to face Sydney Thunder in the 31st match of the BBL 2020-21. The HUR vs THU match is scheduled to begin at 12:40 PM IST at the Optus Stadium, Perth on January 7. Here are the HUR vs THU live streaming details, where to catch HUR vs THU live scores, the pitch report and the Perth weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020-21: HUR vs THU preview

Both teams lost their previous matches and will be looking to bounce back with a win in the upcoming contest. Sydney Sixers' loss could provide Sydney Thunder with a great opportunity to go on top of the points table by winning this match. After 5 consecutive wins, Thunder tasted defeat versus Brisbane Heat in their previous match. Expect them to put up a strong performance versus the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have also had a good tournament and are third on the points table. In the last five matches, Hurricanes have registered 3 wins and 2 losses. A win in this match will not only help them reduce one-point deficit over Thunder but also leapfrog them to second on the points table. Fans can expect a great contest between these two teams.

BBL 2020: HUR vs THU pitch report and Perth weather forecast

The surface looks at Perth looks pretty good to bat as it was visible in the previous two matches which was won by Perth Scorchers. The bowlers will also look to take wickets and restrict their opponent in second innings. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and put a defendable total on board. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that weather condition will be partly sunny with no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

HUR vs THU live scores: HUR vs THU live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the HUR vs THU live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For HUR vs THU live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media accounts.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Sydney Thunder / Twitter

