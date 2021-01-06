'Kohli's Feats Against Australia Unlikely To Be Emulated By Another Skipper': Ravi Shastri

All praises for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Head coach Ravi Shastri remarked that Kohli's feat of winning against Australia could not be emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time. Sharing how India had recorded its first series win in Australia after 71 years in 2016-17, Shastri said that the satisfaction gained after the prolonged heartbreak was 'immense'.

"The satisfaction gained in registering India's first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense," cricket.com.au quoted Shastri as saying in 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia' book. "I cannot see Virat's feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time," he added.

In 2016-17, India had clinched the home series against Australia under Kohli's leadership, scripting history after defeating Australia 2-1 in their last tour down under. Opining that success in Australia did not come easy, Ravi Shastri said that this was also the turning point for India which now commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies.

"The great thing about success in Australia is that it does not come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect. Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century, but did not have the depth of fast-bowling resources. That is why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past," he added.

With Kohli away on paternity leave for the last two India Vs Australia Tests, India has roped in Ajinkya Rahane as a stand-in captain. Under Rahane's captaincy, the Men in Blue made a resounding comeback after suffering a historic defeat in the first Test registering a humiliating score of 36.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the 3rd India Vs Australia Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Sira.

