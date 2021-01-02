BBL 2020 HEA Vs SIX Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Brisbane Weather Forecast, Updates

The Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season is all set to continue with Match No. 24 on Saturday, January 2 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The upcoming 20-overs fixture will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX). The match is scheduled to commence at 2:45 PM IST. Here's a look at the entire BBL schedule, HEA vs SIX live streaming details, how to watch HEA vs SIX live in India and where to catch HEA vs SIX live scores.

A look into BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

BBL 2020: Tournament preview ahead of HEA vs SIX

The ongoing BBL 2020 premiered on December 10 and will run until February 6. A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament that forms a part of the Australian 2020-21 domestic season. 61 matches will be played between the teams in a double round-robin format, which will be followed by the playoffs stage.

The upcoming game is the sixth match for both teams this season. The Brisbane Heat are currently placed at No. 7 in the points table with just one win from their five matches. On the other hand, the Sydney Sixers are placed at No. 2 on the table with completely contrasting performance, as they have registered four wins from their five fixtures so far.

BBL 2020: HEA vs SIX live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all BBL 2020 games live in India on Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for HEA vs SIX live streaming. For HEA vs SIX live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s social media accounts as well as that of the participating teams.

BBL 2020: Brisbane weather forecast for HEA vs SIX

As per AccuWeather, the weather prediction indicates a perfect evening for a full 40 overs of cricketing action. The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

BBL 2020: Pitch report for HEA vs SIX

The pitch is known for favouring pacers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 149 in the past three matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, as chasing teams have lost two out of the three matches played here this season.

BBL 2020: HEA vs SIX squads

Here is a look at the HEA vs SIX squads for the upcoming match.

HEA vs SIX: HEA squad

Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Ben Laughlin, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (C & WK), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood, Jack Sinfield and Joe Denly.

HEA vs SIX: SIX squad

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Gurinder Sandhu and Tom Rogers.

