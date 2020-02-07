BBL 2020 Final: How Sydney Sixers Paved Their Way To The Big Bash League Final

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by 43 runs in ‘The Qualifier’ to storm into the final of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020). In the initial round-robin stage, the Moises Henriques-led side won nine out of their 14 matches to finish second on the points table. Ahead of the upcoming title clash between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, let’s take a look at Sixers' journey to the final.

BBL 2020: Sydney Sixers road to the final

BBL 2020: Uneven start to their campaign

While Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by 8 wickets in their first game of the tournament, they suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat in their following two matches. In their fourth match, the Sixers then steamrolled the Scorchers by 48 runs in an away encounter. The Sydney derby between the Sixers and the Thunder ended in a thrilling tie. It saw the Sixers holding their nerve and winning the Super Over.

BBL 2020: Three wins on the trot

Their win in the Super Over led to a series of impressive performances over their next three BBL 2020 fixtures. On January 2, the Sixers defeated reigning champions Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The ‘Pink Brigade’ then defeated Adelaide Strikers in back-to-back games by 7 wickets and 2 wickets respectively.

BBL 2020: Ending on a high note

With wins over Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades in their final three games, the Sydney Sixers ended their round-robin stage with 9 wins out of 14 matches. They stood second on the points table and were the second team after Melbourne Stars to qualify for the playoffs.

BBL 2020: Qualifying for the final

In a low-scoring knockout affair, the Sixers successfully defended 144 against a batting line-up comprising of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. Josh Phillippe top-scored with 34 from 28 balls and Sixers pacer Sean Abbott rattled the Stars' batting line-up with a 3-wicket haul. The two teams will now collide once again, albeit in a title clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 8.

